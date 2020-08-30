Cricket SA's moment of truth arrives

Williams says he wants to help the organisation put its torrid past behind it

Cricket SA's acting president, Beresford Williams, one of four nominees for the organisation's presidency at Saturday's annual meeting, said he has accepted responsibility for CSA's current problems.



He's up against Donovan May (Eastern Province), Ben Dladla (KwaZulu-Natal) and Tebogo Siko (Northerns)...