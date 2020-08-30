Hope has risen from tragedy

Chris Burger's fatal injury in a Currie Cup match 40 years ago today changed rugby for good

Captain Quenton Steele heads the command and logistic information systems at the SA Navy and when he goes to bed he is plugged into a ventilator so he can sleep peacefully.



Steele, paralysed from the top of the shoulders down after breaking his neck during trials for a Cape Town rugby club in March 1998, can't breathe automatically...