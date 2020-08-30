Sport

Hope has risen from tragedy

Chris Burger's fatal injury in a Currie Cup match 40 years ago today changed rugby for good

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By David Isaacson

Captain Quenton Steele heads the command and logistic information systems at the SA Navy and when he goes to bed he is plugged into a ventilator so he can sleep peacefully.

Steele, paralysed from the top of the shoulders down after breaking his neck during trials for a Cape Town rugby club in March 1998, can't breathe automatically...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Kaitano Tembo watches with keen interest as Sundowns capitalise on ... Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mellow yellow are sweet like a lemon and sour like a ... Sport
  3. It's in our hands, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp Sport
  4. CSA's new CEO believes in the 'goodness' of cricket Sport
  5. Equestrian head blames lingering doping claims on malice Sport

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...

Related articles

  1. OPINION | A storm is building in intensity in the shadow of Table Mountain and ... Rugby
  2. Damages amounting to R183m filed against SA Rugby Union and Western Province ... Rugby
  3. DA calls for creation of special, powerful office to stop looting of Covid-19 ... Politics
  4. Rassie Erasmus mum over England job approach Sport