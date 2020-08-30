Rugby
Kickoff ahead, but who knows when?
30 August 2020 - 00:00
SA's domestic rugby competition may kick off earlier than recommended.
Though full-contact training will resume tomorrow, the Sunday Times has been told that the domestic competition will kick off on September 18, a week earlier than the medical advice at an "info session" on Friday...
