Unplugged by BBK
One wonders what message the boy will write
30 August 2020 - 00:00
There is a picture of a boy in a grey vest. The image was taken at the FNB Stadium where the boy was attending a Kaizer Chiefs match.
Wearing a rainbow-coloured bucket hat and with a wry smile on his face, he holds aloft a square cardboard on which the 16 words are scribbled...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.