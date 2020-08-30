Orlando Pirates win — finally

Since Josef Zinnbauer's nine-match unbeaten run was ended by Kaizer Chiefs in February when Pirates lost 1-0, there has been no joy for the German coach.



That bad run ended in the sixth match at Ellis Park yesterday when goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands pulled off two stupendous second-half penalty saves from Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza to help Bucs beat SuperSport United...