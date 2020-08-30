Sport

Progress for women in sport has been a trickle, not a deluge

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

SA sport might have taken huge strides towards gender equality but some leading administrators note they are on a road under perpetual construction.

Women are better represented in almost all spheres of sport, including administration, but the progress is a trickle rather than a landscape-changing deluge...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Kaitano Tembo watches with keen interest as Sundowns capitalise on ... Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mellow yellow are sweet like a lemon and sour like a ... Sport
  3. It's in our hands, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp Sport
  4. CSA's new CEO believes in the 'goodness' of cricket Sport
  5. Equestrian head blames lingering doping claims on malice Sport

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...

Related articles

  1. Go-ahead for golf, but it's unsure if cycling is all clear Sport
  2. Rugby gets a strong woman's touch South Africa