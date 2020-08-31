Lions in SA: A great rugby event

Former England and Lions No 8 Lawrence Dallaglio declared the 1997 Lions series win in SA as the best moment of his career. Dallaglio, like Johnson, won the World Cup with England in 2003.

Dallaglio, in an interview with RugbyPass, said: “Looking back on your career, people ask what was the best moment. Naturally, people expect you to say the Rugby World Cup, which was amazing, but actually in terms of experience, the best rugby experience of my life bar none was the 1997 Lions in SA. It was an odyssey.

“I was lucky. I didn’t grow up in a traditional rugby setting but I had a lot of friends who told me about the Lions and I’d read up about them because it is important to understand what you’re going into. I read about Carwyn James, Willie John McBride and the tour to SA in 1974, when they never lost a game, so I felt I knew the environment I was coming into but even that couldn’t prepare me for how special it really is.”

Welshman Scott Gibbs, player of the series in 1997, described the tour to SA as the best he had experienced. Gibbs, who played 15 matches and five Tests for the Lions in New Zealand (1993), SA (1997) and Australia (2001) said the tour to SA was a rugby player’s dream.

Gibbs insisted that when it came to Lions tour memories, it was SA first, then the rest. “Obviously, you don’t get a greater test of your rugby ability than touring New Zealand and I will always have fond memories of those nine weeks in 1993 because I made my Lions Test debut against the All Blacks, but what sets SA apart is that the tour experience is just magnificent. The rugby is guaranteed to be tough, but it’s the SA supporters who make it that much more difficult and delightful.

“You know you aren’t lining up against just 15 players when you are in SA. You play an entire country and the atmosphere is always electric,” says Gibbs. “You have to earn the respect of the SA supporter through your performance and when you do, they will laud you as they do their own players. I read a quote where Brian O’Driscoll said the thing about touring SA is that they just get it. I concur, the South Africans absolutely get it in how they respond to having the Lions in their country.

“As a player, it is the one tour you want to experience. The weather generally is a gift, every city has a different feel to it, there is such cultural diversity among the people, and there is such a love for the game. It’s so raw in its energy and so wild. It’s a country that’s got edge.”