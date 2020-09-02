Lions Tour 2021 ticket ballot goes live, but be prepared to queue online

If you register between September 2 and 16, you have an equal chance of a ticket purchase.

Entering the ballot, however, does not entitle you to or guarantee you a ticket.

This is not a first-come first-serve system.

The ticket ballot, as acknowledged for all elite global sporting events, is the fairest allocation of tickets, so don’t be concerned if you haven’t put in your request within the first hour. You have until 11.59pm on September 16.

There are eight matches to apply for and you can request a maximum of eight tickets per match. Again, this does not guarantee you will get what you requested.

You will know by the end of September whether your ticket request has been successful.

If you are a South African resident or a resident outside of the UK and Europe, the only place to request tickets to any of the eight tour matches is through the ballet on the official site of www.lionstour2021.co.ca

If you are a South African resident in SA, no tickets purchased outside of the official South African online site will be recognised. This also applies to residents in the United Kingdom and Europe, who have to apply on the official Lions Tour site www.lionsrugby.com

Applicants in SA will have to use the ballot to apply for tickets to their preferred match, ticket category and quantity.

After the ticket ballot application phase has been completed, the draw will take place by a computerised selection process and applicants will be notified of the outcome of the ballot.