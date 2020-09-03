WATCH | How to apply for tickets to the rugby extravaganza in SA in 2021

Supply will trump demand for ticket ballot purchase for the British and Irish Lions eight-match rugby extravaganza in SA in 2021.

But don't worry about not getting in your request on time. You have until Wednesday, September 16 at 11.59pm.

Already, 155,000 have visited SA’s official online site and 53,000 have registered for ticket purchase interest.

This is not a one-day purchasing exercise but a two-week event in preparation for the biggest global rugby show in 2021.

If you register between September 2 and 16, you have an equal chance of a ticket purchase.

Watch the video below | Jean de Villiers shows us how to apply for tickets: