WATCH | How to apply for tickets to the rugby extravaganza in SA in 2021
Jean de Villiers shows us how to use the ticket balloting system for Lions Tour 2021
Supply will trump demand for ticket ballot purchase for the British and Irish Lions eight-match rugby extravaganza in SA in 2021.
But don't worry about not getting in your request on time. You have until Wednesday, September 16 at 11.59pm.
Already, 155,000 have visited SA’s official online site and 53,000 have registered for ticket purchase interest.
This is not a one-day purchasing exercise but a two-week event in preparation for the biggest global rugby show in 2021.
If you register between September 2 and 16, you have an equal chance of a ticket purchase.
Watch the video below | Jean de Villiers shows us how to apply for tickets:
The Lions will play eight matches, with the tour opener against the DHL Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on July 3 and the final match will be the third and final Test against the Springboks at Emirates Airline Park on August 7.
Tickets for the midweek matches against a SA Invitational team in Port Elizabeth and against SA at Mbombela Stadium range from R100 to R350 and the Test tickets start at R500, with the premium tickets at R3,000.
SA residents will also benefit because the majority of match-day tickets can only be purchased by SA residents, through the local tour ticketing website, www.lionstour2021.co.za.
Jurie Roux, in detailing the four-tier ticket system, confirmed that entry level to the Lions vs the DHL Stormers, CellC Sharks and Vodacom Bulls was R250, which was only applicable to residents of the country.
He said that it was critical for SA residents to note that there was only one route to secure tickets — and that was by entering the ballot on www.lionstour2021.co.za.
The ballot opened on September 2, and Roux emphasised that tickets were not available at match venues, through provincial unions or the usual retail outlets. He cautioned that if anyone answered an online advertisement for Lions tickets, they were in danger of being defrauded, exploited and ticketless.
The article was paid for by SA Rugby Event Services.