CSA AGM postponed due to quotas
06 September 2020 - 00:01
Two recommendations by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa at Monday's meeting with Cricket SA informed the postponement of the organisation's AGM which was scheduled for Saturday.
Sunday Times understands that, at the meeting, the minister took issue with the fact that CSA had not met its quota of independents that are stipulated in the 2012 Nicholson report compiled by retired judge Chris Nicholson in the aftermath of the 2009 Indian Premier League bonus scandal that not only led to an inquiry but also the exit of then long-serving CEO Gerald Majola...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.