CSA AGM postponed due to quotas

Two recommendations by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa at Monday's meeting with Cricket SA informed the postponement of the organisation's AGM which was scheduled for Saturday.



Sunday Times understands that, at the meeting, the minister took issue with the fact that CSA had not met its quota of independents that are stipulated in the 2012 Nicholson report compiled by retired judge Chris Nicholson in the aftermath of the 2009 Indian Premier League bonus scandal that not only led to an inquiry but also the exit of then long-serving CEO Gerald Majola...