Ernst Middendorp: Captain of his own ship

Ernst Middendorp, the man nicknamed Mazinyo, is set in his ways. His style of play is in stark contrast to the attacking philosophy which attracted millions of fans of Amakhosi to the brand Kaizer Motaung built. But that's not something to give him sleepless nights. For him, it's his way or the highway



His long-cherished dream of adding championship-winning coach to this CV went up in smoke when the final curtain fell on the 2019-20 Absa Premiership campaign yesterday...