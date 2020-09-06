Pitso's PSL hat-trick
06 September 2020 - 00:01
This was the coronation of slick champions and the further embellishment of the Pitso Mosimane legend.
Sundown, 13 points adrift from the top just a few months ago, ended the league on Saturday at the apex and an unprecedented third successive title. It is also Mosimane's fifth league title, making him the most successful coach in the PSL era...
