Arsenal open account in style

On Arsenal's last trip to Craven Cottage, Unai Emery's side won so convincingly that the away supporters left the ground claiming they had "got their Arsenal back". It goes without saying that those chants were a little premature two years ago but, under a different manager at the start of a new season, there will be a similar sense of optimism about what is to come.



Another comprehensive victory at Craven Cottage provided confirmation of two things that most observers expected to be true this season. Firstly, that Fulham have some gruelling days ahead. And secondly that Arsenal's capture of Willian could prove one of the most significant moves of the summer transfer window...