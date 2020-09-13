Rugby
Bok player Cheslin Kolbe is every inch a hero
Sport kept the player focused where drugs and gangs ruled
13 September 2020 - 00:01
Rugby World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe says sport helped him escape the gangs and drug addiction that were so prevalent on the streets of his youth.
He grew up in Scottsville, a small suburb of Kraaifontein in the northern reaches of Cape Town, witnessing death and despair...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.