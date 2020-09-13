Sport

Rugby

Bok player Cheslin Kolbe is every inch a hero

Sport kept the player focused where drugs and gangs ruled

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 September 2020 - 00:01

Rugby World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe says sport helped him escape the gangs and drug addiction that were so prevalent on the streets of his youth.

He grew up in Scottsville, a small suburb of Kraaifontein in the northern reaches of Cape Town, witnessing death and despair...

