Dominic Thiem's shot at his dream

Austria's Dominic Thiem hopes fourth time's the charm after seizing yet another chance to win his first grand slam tennis title, this time at Flushing Meadows.



The 27-year-old, who has reached a grand slam final three times - only to lose on each occasion - faces German Alexander Zverev in the US Open men's championship match today, aware of the heartbreak should he again be denied...