Ferrari's party soured by poor run
13 September 2020 - 00:01
Lewis Hamilton can chalk up another Formula One first, and rain on Ferrari's parade, in Italy this weekend at scenic Mugello - a circuit better known for MotoGP thrills and throngs of Valentino Rossi fans.
The first Tuscan Grand Prix today celebrates Ferrari's 1,000th world championship race at the circuit near Florence owned by Formula One's oldest, most glamorous and successful team...
