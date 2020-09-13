Rugby
Greenhorn Boks for mission Down Under
13 September 2020 - 00:01
An inexperienced Springbok team will travel to the Rugby Championship with Lukhanyo Am likely to captain the side in Australia.
The move to take a younger team and leave behind grizzled men who helped win the Rugby World Cup last year is largely based on the premise that the Springboks will be on a hiding to nothing Down Under...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.