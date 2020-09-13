Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns make it an impressive three cups
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Gaston Sirino won Mamelodi Sundowns an unprecedented treble in the 24 years of the Premier Soccer League era, his 79th minute strike enough to see the Brazilians adding the Nedbank Cup to the Telkom Knockout and the Absa Premiership as other trophies they collected in an extraordinary 2019-20 season.
The Uruguayan linked up with Themba Zwane on the left flank before unleashing a ground shot just outside the area to beat Sipho Chaine in Bloemfontein Celtic's goal in the final at Orlando Stadium last night...
