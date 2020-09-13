Sport

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns make it an impressive three cups

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
13 September 2020 - 00:00

Gaston Sirino won Mamelodi Sundowns an unprecedented treble in the 24 years of the Premier Soccer League era, his 79th minute strike enough to see the Brazilians adding the Nedbank Cup to the Telkom Knockout and the Absa Premiership as other trophies they collected in an extraordinary 2019-20 season.

The Uruguayan linked up with Themba Zwane on the left flank before unleashing a ground shot just outside the area to beat Sipho Chaine in Bloemfontein Celtic's goal in the final at Orlando Stadium last night...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rugby stars brave the scorching desert to set the bar in Battle of the Sports Sport
  2. Jenna Challenor takes over from injured Nick Bester in Battle of the Sports Sport
  3. SA rugby stars trek into the desert as Battle of the Sports kicks off Sport
  4. Ernst Middendorp: Captain of his own ship Sport
  5. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court