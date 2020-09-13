Unplugged by BBK
Some foreign coaches have done sweet bugger all
13 September 2020 - 00:00
SA soccer clubs must come to a point where they nip in the bud the notorious practice of hiring journeymen.
Too many passengers have come through the revolving doors of Premier Soccer League clubs. These wanderers have proceeded to offer sweet bugger all by way of contributing to improving SA soccer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.