The heart and soul of the Sundowns war machine

Let's get this one fact out, right away: Mamelodi Sundowns were not the same without Themba Zwane in the 2019-20 campaign.



The Sundowns attacking midfielder featured in 16 of the 17 Absa Premiership matches won by Sundowns to bag their third trophy in a row - a 10th league title for the Brazilians in the 24 years of the Premier Soccer League era that's been dominated by the yellow-shirted Tshwane giants...