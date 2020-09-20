Soccer

Injuries and departures give Real Madrid a thin look

Real Madrid begin their La Liga title defence away to Real Sociedad today reeling from a long list of injuries and with a thin-looking squad after focusing more on forcing departures than securing new arrivals during a brief preseason.



Coach Zinedine Zidane is missing seven players including Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Isco as well as Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard...