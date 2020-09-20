Unplugged by BBK

Josef and the amazing Orlando Perpetual

Step back for a second and look at the numbers.



Matches played: 17 in the Absa Premiership and one in the Nedbank Cup. Matches won: 10. Matches drawn: 5. Defeats suffered: 3. Goals scored: 25. Goals conceded: 15. Coach: Josef Zinnbauer. Club: Orlando Pirates...