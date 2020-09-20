Soccer

Klopp plays down rivalry with Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard leapt to the defence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the midfielder was criticised for his poor performance in their season-opening win earlier this week.



Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on Monday, but Loftus-Cheek was singled out for criticism by television pundits due to his lack of pace, poor passing and for often losing possession, leading to his withdrawal after an hour...