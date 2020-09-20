General
Sascoc board outgunned at SGM
20 September 2020 - 00:00
Barry Hendricks was swept back into the top spot at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) yesterday with a landslide vote.
It was potentially more a vote against the board than for Hendricks, though that question will be settled at the organisation's elections on November 7...
