Sport

General

Sascoc board outgunned at SGM

David Isaacson Sports reporter
20 September 2020 - 00:00

Barry Hendricks was swept back into the top spot at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) yesterday with a landslide vote.

It was potentially more a vote against the board than for Hendricks, though that question will be settled at the organisation's elections on November 7...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Desert showdown: meet the top SA runners competing in the Battle of the Sports Sport
  2. Bruce Fordyce desert-bound with top runners in Battle of the Sports Sport
  3. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  4. Jenna Challenor takes over from injured Nick Bester in Battle of the Sports Sport
  5. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...