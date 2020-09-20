General

Surprise from Slovenia — one and two in Tour de France

Primoz Roglic will become Slovenia's first Tour champion in Paris today barring disaster, giving the country the top two finishers - the other being Tadej Pogacar, which is extraordinary.



Eyebrows will inevitably be raised. This is cycling, after all. How does a country the size of Wales, with a population of only 2-million, suddenly produce the two top riders at the Tour de France?..