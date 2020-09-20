General
Surprise from Slovenia — one and two in Tour de France
20 September 2020 - 00:00
Primoz Roglic will become Slovenia's first Tour champion in Paris today barring disaster, giving the country the top two finishers - the other being Tadej Pogacar, which is extraordinary.
Eyebrows will inevitably be raised. This is cycling, after all. How does a country the size of Wales, with a population of only 2-million, suddenly produce the two top riders at the Tour de France?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.