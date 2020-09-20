Soccer
Toffees give WBA much to chew on
20 September 2020 - 00:00
Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez scored his first English Premier League goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a hat-trick as Everton thrashed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2 yesterday at Goodison Park.
West Brom started brightly and scored first through Grady Diangana, his first Premier League goal, but when Calvert-Lewin equalised after an intervention from the video assistant referee, Everton took control...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.