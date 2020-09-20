Soccer

Toffees give WBA much to chew on

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez scored his first English Premier League goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a hat-trick as Everton thrashed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2 yesterday at Goodison Park.



West Brom started brightly and scored first through Grady Diangana, his first Premier League goal, but when Calvert-Lewin equalised after an intervention from the video assistant referee, Everton took control...