Soccer

Fortunate Man United ride their luck to late three points

Even Alex Ferguson and his legendary command of "Fergie time" never succeeded in winning a game after the final whistle, although there is a first for everything.



Bruno Fernandes dispatched the winning penalty in the game's 100th minute after Chris Kavanagh had blown the final whistle, whereupon he was beseeched by United players to review a handball by Neil Maupay that resulted in a penalty...