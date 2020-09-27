Soccer
New recruit Thiago in frame for first Liverpool start
27 September 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool midfield signing Thiago Alcantara is in contention to make his first start for his new club against Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow (9pm SA time), manager Jurgen Klopp said.
It will be the first of two opportunities to do so, with Anfield also hosting their Carabao Cup fourth-round meeting on Thursday...
