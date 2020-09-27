Sport

Rugby

No lockdown blues for Bulls after crushing win over Sharks

The Sharks, who have a crippling injury list, were in desperate need of the outing but the hosts seemed ready for the best

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
27 September 2020 - 00:00

Having been penned in for six months the bristling and snorting Bulls charged through the gate at Loftus and mauled a Sharks team that looked in the firm embrace of lockdown yesterday.

That was pretty much the story of the first half as the Bulls marked the restart of rugby with a display that was as cohesive as it was ruthless but the Sharks showed great fortitude by not dropping their bundle when all the signs suggested they would...

