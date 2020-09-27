Rugby

No lockdown blues for Bulls after crushing win over Sharks

The Sharks, who have a crippling injury list, were in desperate need of the outing but the hosts seemed ready for the best

Having been penned in for six months the bristling and snorting Bulls charged through the gate at Loftus and mauled a Sharks team that looked in the firm embrace of lockdown yesterday.



That was pretty much the story of the first half as the Bulls marked the restart of rugby with a display that was as cohesive as it was ruthless but the Sharks showed great fortitude by not dropping their bundle when all the signs suggested they would...