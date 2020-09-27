Rugby
Rugby's draft system will pick up headwinds in SA
27 September 2020 - 00:00
The hype around the draft for next weekend's Springbok Showdown has brought the concept of the system back into focus.
The teams for the Showdown were assembled through a process by which SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made their selections through alternate picks on Friday...
