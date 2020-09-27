General

Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic, the likely French Open couple

The French Open starts today with a shrinking number of spectators at Roland Garros, players facing restrictions and bad weather threatening havoc.



Organisers were hoping to welcome up to 20,000 fans a day but that was reduced to 11,500, then 5,000 and eventually 1,000 as the French government intervened amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country...