Soccer

The DStv-PSL partnership is a solid match

Club bosses who found themselves struggling to make ends meet welcome new anchor sponsor to the fold

DStv made a one-and-a-half hour song and dance to unveil themselves as the new anchor sponsor of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).



Former minister of sport Fikile Mbalula would not have perambulated on the outskirts of veracity in describing the Thursday night live production of the christening of DStv Premiership as a razzmatazz...