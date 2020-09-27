Unplugged by BBK
The people want a fair relegation and promotion fight
27 September 2020 - 00:00
"You've got to give the people, give the people what they want, now."
That's the song Give The People What They Want sung by The O'Jays back in 1975 on their album Survival...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.