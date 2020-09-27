Soccer

West Bromwich take a critical point off struggling Chelsea

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League clash yesterday.



An error by Marcos Alonso led to Callum Robinson opening the scoring for West Brom in the fourth minute and the Irish striker made it two when Chelsea's new signing Thiago Silva, who was given the captain's armband, miscontrolled the ball...