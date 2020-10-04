Soccer

Bafana Bafana are back - and wearing a new suit

Molefi Ntseki's Bafana Bafana will have a new look when they meet Namibia and Zambia in friendlies at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg on October 8 and 11 respectively.



The matches will be the first ones for Bafana this year after their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification programme this year was disrupted due to the outbreak of Covid 19...