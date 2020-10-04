Soccer

Chelsea give Palace the blues

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at home in the Premier League yesterday as Ben Chilwell marked his league debut for the Blues by scoring a goal and creating another for fellow defender Kurt Zouma before Jorginho sealed the easy win with two penalties.



Palace stifled Chelsea in a goalless first half but Chilwell punished them for their first defensive error, scoring from close range in the 50th minute after Mamadou Sakho fluffed a clearance and allowed Cesar Azpilicueta to line up a cross...