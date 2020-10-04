Cricket
CSA keeping a wary eye on virus as season approaches
04 October 2020 - 00:03
Cricket SA's chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said positive Covid-19 tests during the domestic season starting on November 2 will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
SA's domestic season, that starts with the four-day tournament, will be the third played under Covid-19 conditions after the England and Wales Cricket Board completed theirs yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.