Soccer
Kermit Erasmus swops Cape for Chloorkop
04 October 2020 - 00:02
Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Kermit Erasmus to their camp when the striker returns from national duty with Bafana Bafana.
The nuggety Cape Town City marksman was a prime target of former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. It was thought the deal had fallen through when Mosimane resigned from Sundowns to end a successful eight-year association with the Brazilians and join Egypt and African giants Al Ahly...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.