Soccer

Kermit Erasmus swops Cape for Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Kermit Erasmus to their camp when the striker returns from national duty with Bafana Bafana.



The nuggety Cape Town City marksman was a prime target of former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. It was thought the deal had fallen through when Mosimane resigned from Sundowns to end a successful eight-year association with the Brazilians and join Egypt and African giants Al Ahly...