Rugby
Local bosses trying to clear a path for Pro rugby
04 October 2020 - 00:03
The new PRO14 season kicked off on Friday with the prospect of a name change to include four SA franchises by March next year.
SA rugby bosses are trying to clear a path for Stormers, Bulls, Lions and Sharks' participation as soon as realistically possible...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.