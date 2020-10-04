Sport

Boxing

Matric dance or boxing ring: Cutwoman raises brows

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 October 2020 - 00:00

Matric dance or work a boxer's corner?

Most schoolgirls wouldn't think twice given that choice, but then again, neither did Tamryn Raynor...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comrades champions deliver aid to elderly women in Alexandra Sport
  2. The DStv-PSL partnership is a solid match Sport
  3. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  4. PODCAST | Kaitano Tembo watches with keen interest as Sundowns capitalise on ... Sport
  5. Young Kenhardt soccer fans meet their heroes in surprise visit Sport

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...