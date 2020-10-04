Soccer

New owner Sandile Zungu zooms into AmaZulu kraal

The 100% acquisition of AmaZulu FC by business brain Sandile Zungu completed a whirlwind week for SA football.



Zungu's entry into top-flight football, through his company Zungu Investments, came in a week that started with the exciting news that decorated Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, had joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first big move by a SA-born coach...