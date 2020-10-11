Soccer

Bafana Bafana need to raise their game

It may have been only one match after the lay-off, but the game against Namibia shows Bafana Bafana have not improved an inch since their last qualification for the 2002 Fifa World Cup

You remember Seychelles in 2018? Cape Verde in 2017? Or Bafana Bafana's infamous dance of shame at the Mbombela Stadium in 2011?



These are just a few tragic moments that Bafana and their previous coaches have put us through over the years...