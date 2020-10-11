Sport

Rugby

Bulls start slowly but get the win

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
11 October 2020 - 00:00

Jake White’s Bulls were trapped in the starting gates for which must have felt like an eternity in their opening Super Rugby Unlocked (SRU) clash at Loftus yesterday.

But in the end they prevailed 30-23 over a plucky Griquas on an opening weekend that also yielded wins for the Sharks and Cheetahs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Adventurer Erik Vermeulen looks back on 600km journey through desert Sport
  2. Fanfares and smiles as SA cricket stars visit Kenhardt ahead of desert trek Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane's 'fire of passion' Sport
  4. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  5. New owner Sandile Zungu zooms into AmaZulu kraal Sport

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...