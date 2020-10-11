Rugby
Bulls start slowly but get the win
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Jake White’s Bulls were trapped in the starting gates for which must have felt like an eternity in their opening Super Rugby Unlocked (SRU) clash at Loftus yesterday.
But in the end they prevailed 30-23 over a plucky Griquas on an opening weekend that also yielded wins for the Sharks and Cheetahs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.