Rugby
Cheetahs boss one-sided catfight
11 October 2020 - 00:00
They said in the build-up that they did not have a point to prove.
Instead, the Cheetahs, so unceremoniously dumped from the PRO14, didn't just make one point but kept racking them up against the Pumas in their Super Rugby Unlocked opener in Bloemfontein...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.