Coronavirus haunts Team Mercedes ahead of Eifel Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas must live "like hermits" to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infecting their Formula One title battle, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said after the team reported a second positive test.



A Mercedes spokesman said the entire team had been tested again after the first positive showed up on Thursday ahead of today's Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit...