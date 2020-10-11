General
Coronavirus haunts Team Mercedes ahead of Eifel Grand Prix
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas must live "like hermits" to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infecting their Formula One title battle, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said after the team reported a second positive test.
A Mercedes spokesman said the entire team had been tested again after the first positive showed up on Thursday ahead of today's Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.