Sport

General

Djokovic senses chance over Nadal in Roland Garros final

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open, but today's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king.

The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26, but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland Garros, including the 2012 and 2014 finals...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Adventurer Erik Vermeulen looks back on 600km journey through desert Sport
  2. Fanfares and smiles as SA cricket stars visit Kenhardt ahead of desert trek Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane's 'fire of passion' Sport
  4. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  5. New owner Sandile Zungu zooms into AmaZulu kraal Sport

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...