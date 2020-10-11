General
Djokovic senses chance over Nadal in Roland Garros final
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open, but today's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king.
The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26, but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland Garros, including the 2012 and 2014 finals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.