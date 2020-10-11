General

Djokovic senses chance over Nadal in Roland Garros final

Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open, but today's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king.



The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26, but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland Garros, including the 2012 and 2014 finals...