Karate SA's bank account attached

But the federation says it has now cleared its debt

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 October 2020 - 00:00

Karate SA (KSA) insist they are in financial health after their bank account was recently attached for a R197,000 debt.

A notice of attachment in execution, in possession of the Sunday Times, stated that the sheriff of the court seized KSA's account at the Absa branch in Durban North on behalf of Leon Beech, a former president of the federation, who was claiming costs after winning high court litigation against the sports body...

