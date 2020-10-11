Seven up for Manchester United's Edinson Cavani
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Manchester United's new recruit Edinson Cavani says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the Premier League and is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club's iconic No 7 jersey.
Cavani, who left Ligue 1 champions PSG after his contract expired last season, joined United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal with an option to extend for 12 months...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.