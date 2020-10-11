Seven up for Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

Manchester United's new recruit Edinson Cavani says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the Premier League and is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club's iconic No 7 jersey.



Cavani, who left Ligue 1 champions PSG after his contract expired last season, joined United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal with an option to extend for 12 months...