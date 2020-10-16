Soshanguve orphans receive donation from Battle of the Sports organisers

Orphans in Soshanguve, Gauteng, have received packs of food and other essential items courtesy of Right to Care and Events to Aid, the two organisations behind the past month's BrightRock Battle of the Sports.

In this endurance challenge and Covid-19 fundraiser, held at Verneukpan in the Northern Cape, four teams featuring 16 athletes from the top ranks of SA rugby, running, cricket and soccer competed over the past four weeks to travel 200km around the pan in the fastest time.

The packs delivered to Luvuyo Orphanage this week included food, ironing boards, an electric urn, tablespoons, children’s underwear, sanitisers and bed linen.

The winner of the Battle of the Sports will be announced on Friday evening in Johannesburg.

Right to Care, the Covid-19-focused NGO, and Events to Aid have challenged other athletes and members of the community to raise funds for vulnerable SA communities affected by Covid-19 and in need of support.

“This is not only about effecting positive change; it is about saving and sustaining lives,” said Clive Grinaker, CEO of Events to Aid, the non-profit organisation that conceptualised the BrightRock Battle of the Sports.

Precious Robinson, Right to Care chief technical specialist for preventive care and treatment, said: “We need to support orphanages for the welfare of children and to promote better health outcomes for them.

“Right to Care wants to see children at the Luvuyo Orphanage have better quality health. We want to protect them from Covid-19 by making them aware of how they can protect themselves. We care about their tomorrow. Showing them love and compassion can make them better citizens with a bright future. An orphan that is loved and taken care of can become a good leader.”

Challenging year

The orphanage was founded in 2002 by Luvuyo Nokwali, a Soshanguve mother, after she quit her job. Today she is a director at Luvuyo Orphanage Home, the non-profit organisation that provides shelter for 24 children — an equal mix of girls and boys. Its mission is to provide a home for orphans and other abandoned, vulnerable, neglected, sick or abused children, along with emotional support.

“Our home is a home of love and safety,” said Nokwali.

An annual gala dinner for potential sponsors helps raise funds for the orphanage, but this year, the strict lockdown regulations meant no visitors were allowed at the centre and donations dried up. “This has really impacted negatively on the services we can provide,” she said.

Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise, one of the participants in the BrightRock Battle of the Sports, attended the function to share his experiences with the children.

“Seeing the faces of the children and the amazing work being done by Luvuyo makes our whole challenge so worthwhile. We are so proud to be able to make a contribution, particularly to such wonderful charities. This challenge is a fitting way to create positive change for the most vulnerable in our community,” he said.

All funds raised from the challenge have gone to Right to Care, which will match the donations rand for rand.