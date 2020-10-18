Rugby

Big time waits for Sharks scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba

Cricket's loss being rugby's gain or vice-versa is one of the well-worn clichés in sport, but the Sharks' exciting 21-year-old scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba said cricket's not going to miss him.



That's a big statement from the 1.64m, last born of three from kwaMavuso, outside Alice...